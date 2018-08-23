Matt Harvey claimed on revocable waivers

Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that Reds starter Matt Harvey has been claimed on waivers by an unknown team.

The Reds no doubt hoped that he’d make it through unclaimed so they could negotiate with multiple teams for Harvey, but now there’s a 48-hour window in which they must either make a deal with the claiming team, let him go to the claiming team for nothing or pull him back off of waivers. Not that there’s any benefit their either, as Harvey is a free agent at the end of the season and the Reds cannot — nor would they, honestly — give him a qualifying offer.

Harvey has not been an ace or anything, but he has rebounded considerably since being traded by the Mets to the Reds back in May. At the moment he’s posting a decent 4.28 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 69/21 in 90.1 innings since the Reds acquired him.