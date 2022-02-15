Former Los Angeles Angels players Matt Harvey and C.J. Cron admitted to receiving pills from Eric Kay Tuesday during the former team communications official's trial in relation to Tyler Skaggs' death. Both players took the stand, where they discussed their own — and Skaggs' — drug use.

Kay is standing trial in federal court on charges that he gave Skaggs pills laced with fentanyl that led to his death and possessing fentanyl and oxycodone with intent to distribute. Now in its second week, the trial has begun to pull in recent MLB players. Harvey was subpoenaed as Kay's defense team attempts to convince the jury that Skaggs obtained opioids from more than one source.

Harvey — who pitched for the Angels in 2019 — testified that he obtained Percocet in 2019 and started using it in mid-April. He said he shared some of those pills with Skaggs, according to reporters in the courtroom.

Harvey says he shared Percocets with Skaggs. "He had asked me... if I had anything and I think I said I had" either Percocet or oxy at the time. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey said he would exchange pills with Skaggs in the clubhouse. Harvey said he received Percocet from a hockey player, but did not name the player. Harvey also said Skaggs received pills from Kay and another source in Santa Monica.

Harvey said he gave pills to Skaggs to be a good teammate, describing a culture in which MLB players were desperate to stay on the field and play through injuries. The former New York Mets star also talked about using cocaine at parties. He said he was still using cocaine when he went to California, saying his teams did not ask him about his drug use.

Harvey says no one from teams ever asked if he was still using drugs — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Matt Harvey discusses drug use in clubhouse and dugout

During his testimony, Harvey admitted to using Percocet in the clubhouse and dugout. He also claimed Skaggs snorted oxycodone in the clubhouse bathroom.

Harvey says he used in clubhouse and dugout. Skaggs told him he crushed and snorted oxy on the toilet paper dispenser in the clubhouse bathroom. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey said Skaggs asked for Percocet before a 2019 road trip so he could be "loosey goosey" before a start.

Harvey: Skaggs asked him for pills before a couple of road trips in June '19. Including one where he said he wanted oxy to feel "loosey goosey" before a start. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

The day before Skaggs' death, Harvey said he asked Kay for an oxycodone after being told he wasn't going on a road trip with the team. Harvey said Kay left the pill in his locker. Harvey did not take it that day, and once he heard about Skaggs' death the next day, he threw out the pill.

Harvey says in June 30 2019, the day the Angels flew to Texas, he found out last minute he wasn't going. Was upset to miss out and hid from other players. Says he discussed getting a blue oxy from Kay, Kay put it in his locker. Didn't take it that day. Next day... — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey wasn't sure whether he ever saw Kay give Skaggs pills.

Molfetta: "How many times in your entire time w Angels did you see Mr. Kay hand Tyler Skaggs pills?"

Harvey: "If at all, maybe once, but maybe not at all." — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Harvey also testified that he believed Skaggs was not receiving pills when Kay entered rehab in 2019.

C.J. Cron admits to getting pills from Eric Kay

Cron took the stand after Harvey, and admitted to receiving pills from Kay when he was with the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays. Cron spent four seasons with the Angels. His final year with the team came in 2017. He signed with the Rays the following year.

Cron said he made a "bad decision" when he took pills from Kay.

Why did Cron take them?

Cron: "It was just a bad decision."

Says he got pills from Kay maybe eight times. Also got some from Kay after he left Angels. Kay would put them in his locker or shoe. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Cron also texted Skaggs during the 2018 season saying he needed "a big game blue." Cron admitted he sent the text, but said it was a joke and that he's never taken oxycodone or Percocet during a game.

Molfetta: In 2018 you sent Skaggs a text, "I need a big game blue."

Cron: "Yes, but it was in jest. I never took them mid-game of anything like that." — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Cron said he was introduced to Kay through Skaggs. Cron said he did not know who gave Skaggs "the pills that killed him."

Molfetta: "Sitting here today, do you know who gave Tyler Skaggs the pills that killed him?"

Cron: "No."

"Nothing further." — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 15, 2022

Tyler Skaggs died of opioid overdose in 2019

Skaggs died in July 2019. He was 27. A toxicology report revealed Skaggs mixed opioids and alcohol and choked on his own vomit.

Shortly after the toxicology report, federal prosecutors alleged Kay supplied players with pills. Kay was indicted in October 2020. He pleaded not guilty to charges of "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury," according to the New York Times.

Kay worked for the Angels for over a decade. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.