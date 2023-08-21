Matt Hancock shelved plans to ban sacked managers from NHS

Matt Hancock looked at the plans to ban sacked managers from being hired elsewhere in the NHS - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Plans to bar managers guilty of serious misconduct from the NHS were abandoned after Matt Hancock failed to back them, The Telegraph can disclose.

The Government commissioned a leading barrister to improve the system of accountability for senior executives, amid concern that those disgraced by scandals have been able to move on to posts elsewhere.

Tom Kark KC called for a regulator to be created to maintain a register of NHS executives, in the same way that the General Medical Council controls who can practise as a doctor.

The barrister, who had been counsel to the Mid Staffs inquiry, said in 2019 that a Health Directors’ Standards Council should be created, with “the power to disbar managers for serious misconduct”.

In 2019, Mr Hancock said he could “see the attraction” of such a system. However, he did not accept the recommendation, and nor did any of his successors. As a result, a new system, due to be introduced across the NHS next month includes no such sanctions.

The former health secretary said he was still considering the idea of powers to strike off managers when the pandemic struck and his attention turned to that.

The fit and proper person test being introduced next month will oblige managers to confirm to “specified standards of competence,” with mandatory references – including details of misconduct complaints.

But it falls far short of recommendations intended to bring an end to a “merry-go-round” which allows disgraced NHS executives to go from job to job.

On Sunday, senior doctors demanded a crackdown on “unaccountable” NHS managers after hospital bosses were accused of “walking away from life-destroying mistakes” in the case of child serial killer Lucy Letby.

Tony Chambers, the Countess of Chester Hospital’s chief executive during the period in which Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to murder six others, went on to hold a string of other lucrative NHS positions.

The trust’s then director of nursing, Alison Kelly, who was accused in court of failing to act when doctors raised “serious concerns” about Letby during Ms Kelly’s tenure as director of nursing and quality at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Ms Kelly has now been suspended from her role as director of nursing at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust. Both Mr Chambers and Ms Kelly have said they will co-operate fully with the inquiry.

The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said senior managers should be regulated in the same way that medics are, and barred from working if serious misconduct was found.

Prof Philip Banfield, BMA council chairman, said: “The BMA has long called for non-clinical managers to be regulated in the same way that doctors are – something since supported by Sir Robert Francis, who led the inquiry into the Mid Staffs scandal.

“For any regulator to be effective it needs to be supportive but also have a range of powers and sanctions available. If there is no ability to remove or disbar someone after persistent or serious failings, then that makes the regulator toothless and regulation futile.”

Rigorous scrutiny

Dr Kevin O’Kane, a consultant in acute internal medicine, added that “there is no excuse for not bringing in professional regulation for NHS managers”, while Marc Aitken, a consultant rheumatologist, said “the lesson from the Lucy Letby case” was that “NHS management should face the same rigorous scrutiny of their practice as clinicians”.

All doctors must register with the GMC to gain a licence to practise in the UK and can be stripped of their licence if found to have carried out serious wrongdoing.

Liam Fox, a former Tory Cabinet minister and an ex-GP, said: “There is no reason why doctors and nurses should be accountable to professional bodies for conduct and performance but not managers, especially when management can alter clinical pathways or patient safety as they did in this case.

“Simply walking away from life-destroying mistakes should absolutely not be an option in an ethics-based NHS.”

A spokesman for Matt Hancock said: “This recommendation was still being considered when the pandemic struck and attention was understandably turned to that. The recommendation would be very complex to implement, and sadly would not have stopped these murders, even if it had been in place at the time.”

On Saturday night, police were facing calls to investigate managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital for alleged corporate manslaughter. On Monday, the trust confirmed it had commissioned an independent review of the management decisions taken at the time of the Letby murders.

The review is understood to have been commissioned in 2020 and will not be finished before the independent inquiry has started.

In a letter to hospitals on Friday, Amanda Pritchard, the NHS chief executive, warned of “the importance of NHS leaders listening to the concerns of patients, families and staff, and following whistle-blowing procedures.”

She added that all trust directors must satisfy “fit and proper person requirements”, including that they have not been involved in “serious misconduct or mismanagement”.