Matt Hagan leads Funny Car qualifying at Arizona Nationals In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence drives in Top Fuel qualifying Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the NHRA Arizona Nationals drag races in Chandler, Ariz. Torrence took the provisional No. 1 spot with a 3.671-second pass at 326.48 mph. (Marc Gewertz/NHRA via AP)

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- Matt Hagan topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

The Don Schumacher Racing driver had a 3.859-second pass at 331.61 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Sixteen-time season champion John Force, at age 70, was second at 3.861 at 331.94.

Two-time defending season champion Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel with a 3.671 at 326.48.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock, running a 6.536 at 208.46.