Punter Matt Haack will be staying put this offseason.

The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that Haack has signed his restricted free agent tender. The Dolphins tendered Haack at the original round level, which means that they wouldn’t have gotten any compensation in the event they chose not to match another team’s offer for Haack because the punter was undrafted.

Haack will make $2.13 million for the 2020 season.

Haack has done all of the punting for the Dolphins over the last three seasons. He has an average of 44.7 yards per kick on his 239 punts over that timespan. He also threw a one-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders during a 2019 win over the Eagles.

Matt Haack signs RFA tender with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk