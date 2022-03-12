Matt Haack agrees to pay cut to stick with Bills

Punter Matt Haack signed a three-year contract with the Bulls in 2021, but the pact looks a lot different heading into his second year in Buffalo.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Haack has agreed to a pay cut. He will now stand to make $1.135 million in salary and bonuses rather than the over $1.8 million he was on track to earn before the revision.

The third year of the contract has also been voided, so Haack will be set for free agency at this time next year.

Haack averaged 42.9 yards per punt during the 2021 season. He had one punt blocked during the campaign.

