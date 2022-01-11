Matt Grzelcyk's 5 points leads Bruins to win

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

Another day, another postponement. The NHL postponed Tuesday’s Carolina-Philadelphia game due to a COVID outbreak with the Flyers. It is the 104th game this season to be postponed and while the NHL has replayed one game and rescheduled five others, there are still 98 games to be rescheduled. That is a busy two weeks' worth of games.

The three stars were announced on Monday and the Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog was the number one star. The winger had four goals and seven points in three games including a hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-1 win. The award had a damper put on it as Landeskog wound up in COVID protocol Monday.

The second star was Nashville netminder Juuse Saros who was a perfect 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .954 save percentage. The surprising Predators are in first place in the Central after most pundits picked them to finish near the bottom of the division with Saros’ play a major reason why Nashville is so good this season.

The third star was Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks. Hertl had four goals and six points in three games including two game winners. The pending UFA has 20 goals and 31 points in 36 games this season and could be dealt to a contender at or before the trade deadline if the two sides cannot come to a new deal agreement.

BOSTON 7 WASHINGTON 3

It was a huge night to have Boston players in your fantasy pool, especially the surprising Matt Grzelcyk as the Bruins defenseman had one goal and four assists to lead the Bruins to a 7-3 win over Washington.

Grzelcyk came into the contest with a goal and seven assists in 31 games and blasted that total to 13 points with the big effort Monday.

He was not the only Bruin to fill the scoresheet as David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a pair of goals and an assist. The former linemates assisted on each other’s power play goals as the duo continue to play together on the first power play unit and then each scored at even strength.

Story continues

Craig Smith and Erik Haula also scored for Boston who spotted the Capitals a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals by Conor Sheary before Pastrnak and Marchand replied on the power play to even the count at 2 apiece before the end of the first.

T.J. Oshie scored the third Washington goal.

Linus Ullmark stopped 27 shots in the Boston cage for the win. He is 11-5-0 with a 2.57 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season and should split the net the rest of the season with the imminent return of UFA Tuukka Rask.

Zach Fucale’s magical start came to a quick end on Monday. He entered the game with a 1-0-1 record, giving up only one goal on 50 shots to start his NHL career, but it all came apart on Monday, as he gave up four goals on 16 shots before he was pulled after Smith made it 4-2 at the 7:53 mark of the second period. Vitek Vanecek took over the rest of the way, giving up three goals on 15 shots.

Taylor Hall and Anton Blidh each had two assists.

Marchand and Pastrnak both had five shots on goal.

Karson Kuhlman had six hits.

Trent Frederic was injured in the second period and did not return from his upper-body injury.

Erik Haula had an assist, extending his points streak to five games.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

COLORADO 4 SEATTLE 3

Nazem Kadri’s 13th goal of the season with 5:43 left, was the game-winner as the Colorado Avalanche scored twice in the third to defeat Seattle 4-3.

The Avs got off to a 1-0 lead when Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored his first of the season but the Kraken then scored three straight, once in the first and twice in the second as Marcus Johansson with his third (a power play effort), Jared McCann and Colin Blackwell stunned a Colorado crowd. But Aube-Kubel scored his second of the game and fourth of the season with three minutes left in the second to slash the deficit to 3-2.

The Avs tied it up on a controversial goal by Devon Toews who scored as a Cale Makar point shot was stopped by Philipp Grubauer with the rebound going out to Toews who had the puck go off his skate and into the net. It appeared that the puck could have been directed into the net by his skate but the goal was ruled good and the game was tied at 3, setting up Kadri’s heroics.

Pavel Francouz stopped 23 shots for his second win of the season and first as a starter. Francouz missed most of the first three months of the season, starting only on Dec. 16 before Monday night as he was out with a sprained ankle after missing all of last season with a hip issue. Francouz is 2-1-0 with a 2.91 GAA and a .899 save percentage.

Grubauer, who was back in Denver for the first time since leaving as a UFA at the end of last season, gave up four goals on 35 shots. He is 7-14-4 with the expansion Kraken, after going 30-9-1 last season with a 1.95 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

Kadri also picked up an assist to give him 46 points in just 29 games, good for a tie for fourth place in NHL scoring, seven behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and six in arrears of Alex Ovechkin. He also had six shots on goal.

Nathan MacKinnon did one better as he had seven shots on goal, but saw his 13-game points streak come to an end.

McCann led both teams with eight shots on net.

Andre Burakovsky had two assists for Colorado.

Jeremy Lauzon had six hits.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBCSportsEdge Player News, and follow @NBCSEdge HK and @mfinewaxhockey on Twitter.

LOS ANGELES 3 NEW YORK RANGERS 1

Cal Petersen stopped 22 shots to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers Monday.

It was Petersen’s second straight win as he shut out the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and he raised his record to 7-5-1. After a couple of tough starts in December, both losses where he gave up seven goals on 62 shots, it appears that Petersen has his game back and that can only be good news for Kings fans.

After a scoreless first period, Phillip Danault with his seventh and Blake Lizotte with his fourth, gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead after two. Trevor Moore assisted on both goals.

Mika Zibanejad spoiled Petersen’s chance for back-to-back shutouts as he found the back of the net with 8:33 left in the third to cut the lead in half but Adrian Kempe’s 16th of the season into the empty net completed the scoring for the Kings.

Alexandar Georgiev got yet another start as Igor Shesterkin is out of action in COVID-19 protocol and was strong in stopping 36-of-38 shots. Georgiev is 7-5-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Ryan Strome, Alex Turcotte, Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson all had five shots on goal.

Greg McKegg had six hits.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

David Pastrnak – 2

Brad Marchand – 2

Conor Sheary – 2

Nicolas Aube-Kubel - 2

Assists

Matt Grzelcyk – 4

Taylor Hall - 2

Anton Blidh – 2

Andre Burakovsky – 2

Trevor Moore - 2

Shots on Goal

Jared McCann – 8

Nathan MacKinnon – 7

Nazem Kadri – 6

Brad Marchand – 5

David Pastrnak – 5

Trevor Moore – 5

Ryan Strome - 5

Viktor Arvidsson – 5

Alex Turcotte - 5

Hits

Jeremy Lauzon – 6

Karson Kuhlman – 6

Greg McKegg - 6

Penalty Minutes

Nic Dowd - 4