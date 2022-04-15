Matt Groh reiterates fact that Patriots need more speed on defense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jerod Mayo
    Jerod Mayo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Van Noy
    Kyle Van Noy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

One of the biggest needs for the New England Patriots this offseason is speed on the defensive side of the ball.

Jerod Mayo, who calls defensive plays, said it best at the end of last season.

“You always want to get faster, especially in today’s game. That’s at all spots, not only at linebacker or defensive line or in the backend,” Mayo said. “You always want to get faster, but what we covet here is just versatility and smarts, football intelligence. Those are things you definitely want to have on your team.

“Now, we have some guys who were new to the system last year which I expect going forward they’ll have a better understanding of that. Also through the draft and through free agency we’ll definitely look to get faster, look to get more explosive, and look to put more playmakers on the field.”

The Patriots re-signed Ja’Whaun Bentley — but, don’t have Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy (released) around at the moment. Linebacker was a specifically slow position and the Patriots started adding speed by trading for Mack Wilson.

New England will likely look to the draft to add speed and director of player personnel Matt Groh harped on that idea.

One of the best options to add speed in the middle level is to draft Georgia’s Nakobe Dean if he’s available.

List

Patriots 7-round mock draft: A stud WR and a massive reach at CB in Round 2

Recommended Stories