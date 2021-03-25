Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono signed his restricted free agent tender, the team announced Thursday.

Gono originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College following the 2018 draft.

He has appeared in 21 games with four starts in three seasons with the Falcons. Last season, Gono played all 16 games and made four starts, seeing time at both right tackle and left guard.

The Falcons placed a second-round tender on Gono.

With his signing, Gono will remain under contract with the club for the 2021 season on a one-year deal.

Matt Gono signs restricted free agent tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk