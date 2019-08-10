Matt Gay’s first NFL kick sets a Heinz Field record

The Steelers may want to try to find a way to add Matt Gay to their own kicker competition.

The rookie Buccaneers kicker got his first taste of the NFL on Friday night. And in the first swing of his leg, Gay kicked the longest field goal in Heinz Field history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Really?” Gay told Buccaneers.com after the game when told about the accomplishment. “Wow. That’s awesome. That’s cool to know. I don’t know if that would count because it’s preseason, but that’s cool to know. It’s awesome.”

Gay’s 55-yard kick traveled two yards farther than the 53-yarder from former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey in 2016.

At one point, former Colts punter Pat McAfee held the record at Heinz Field, thanks to a 51-yard field goal he converted while kicking for West Virginia in 2006.

Gay is competing with Cairo Santos for the kicking job in Tampa. The fact that the Bucs used a fifth-round pick to acquire Gay in the 2019 draft gives him a built-in advantage.