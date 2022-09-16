Matt Gay calls out NFL on Twitter after getting fined for pants being too short

Cameron DaSilva
The NFL has loosened its rules on uniforms over the years, going as far as letting teams wear alternate helmets this season. However, the league is still apparently very strict about the length of players pants.

Matt Gay tweeted a few photos of himself in uniform on Friday, calling out the NFL for its rule about pant length. You might notice, his pants look a little long and awkwardly fitting, but it seems that’s the way the NFL wants players – specifically kickers – to wear them.

In his tweet, Gay implies he was fined $5,000 for the length of his pants in the opener against the Bills.

He wasn’t the only one, either. Jerry Hughes of the Texans also got a fine for his pants not being worn “over the entire knee area.”

The letter he received stipulates that shortened pants or rolled-up pants are prohibited.

Gay is someone who does wear shorter pants on game days, which probably helps when it comes time to kick field goals and extra points. You can see here that his pants look more like shorts.

Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. came to their kicker’s defense, wondering why the NFL is so strict about pants, of all things.

