Matt Gay calls out NFL on Twitter after getting fined for pants being too short

The NFL has loosened its rules on uniforms over the years, going as far as letting teams wear alternate helmets this season. However, the league is still apparently very strict about the length of players pants.

Matt Gay tweeted a few photos of himself in uniform on Friday, calling out the NFL for its rule about pant length. You might notice, his pants look a little long and awkwardly fitting, but it seems that’s the way the NFL wants players – specifically kickers – to wear them.

In his tweet, Gay implies he was fined $5,000 for the length of his pants in the opener against the Bills.

How to dress as a kicker in the @NFL per @nflcommish to avoid a $5k pant length fine. Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well 👍🏼 sorry my third pic I’m showing leg skin #fined @PatMcAfeeShow @BleacherReport @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/844tSnbqoE — Matt Gay (@MGtweetymonster) September 16, 2022

He wasn’t the only one, either. Jerry Hughes of the Texans also got a fine for his pants not being worn “over the entire knee area.”

The letter he received stipulates that shortened pants or rolled-up pants are prohibited.

out here fighting for a W!!! But y'all want me to focus on how my pants are riding up. $5k🤬 pic.twitter.com/IHuyDJ4k7H — Jerry hughes Jr (@Iam_jerryhughes) September 16, 2022

Gay is someone who does wear shorter pants on game days, which probably helps when it comes time to kick field goals and extra points. You can see here that his pants look more like shorts.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. came to their kicker’s defense, wondering why the NFL is so strict about pants, of all things.

Nah they forreal want all of us to wear the uniform this way 😂… shid is a joke lol https://t.co/IqRAlW60hD — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 16, 2022

I was literally about to post this. Of all the things to take a stance on they want to die on THIS hill. https://t.co/6VmDyKARzl — johnny vulture. (@davidlongjr) September 16, 2022

