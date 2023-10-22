Matt Gaetz, the Republican firebrand furthering division within his party

Mr Gaetz is a product of Mr Trump’s Make America Great Again generation - Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg

When Matt Gaetz, a hard-Right Florida congressman, rose to speak at a Republican meeting last week, he faced down anger from his own side.

Kevin McCarthy, the House speaker he had ousted just weeks before, told him to “sit your a-- down” and another Republican “lunged” at him, according to a source in the room.

Asked about it afterwards, Mr McCarthy said: “I think the entire conference screamed at him. Listen, the whole country, I think, would scream at Matt Gaetz right now.”

Mr Gaetz has no problem being left out in the cold in his party. Like his hero Donald Trump, he believes he can be sustained by support from the Right-wing grassroots.

His bombshell move underscored the willingness of the Republicans’ right flank to sow chaos in its own backyard, but it may also have exposed the limits of his power.

When he rose to make history earlier this month, it was from the Democrats’ side of the House of Representatives.

Aware he was about to trigger a motion to remove Mr McCarthy, his furious Republican colleagues had blocked Mr Gaetz from their microphones.

They sat glaring at the political provocateur as he stood, undeterred, and made the case for deposing their own leader.

Mr McCarthy, he said, had betrayed his promises to conservatives.

Mr Gaetz ultimately triumphed, bringing seven Republicans along to vote with Democrats to oust the speaker, a first in the chamber’s 234-year history.

The political assassination propelled Mr Gaetz from a fringe congressman to one of the most influential politicians in the country.

Almost three weeks on, the House remains leaderless amid Republican infighting, leaving Congress powerless to act in the face of two major international conflicts.

The timing could not be worse. Joe Biden is seeking urgent funding to bolster US support for Ukraine and Israel, which the president argues is vital to the national interest, and the federal government is barrelling towards a potential shutdown.

Meanwhile, far from forcing a reckoning among feuding Republicans, Mr McCarthy’s shock defenestration has only thrown salt in the wound of the party’s divisions.

Two would-be successors have failed to unite the party behind them - despite an aggressive pressure campaign by conservatives.

No alternative candidate appears to have a path to claiming the speaker’s gavel.

As he contemplated the consequences of his actions - a Republican House at war with itself and unable to govern - Mr Gaetz declared he had no regrets.

“I have extreme confidence,” he told the Wall Street Journal, “that we will have an upgrade” in the speaker’s chair.

Mr Gaetz has reason to be upbeat. His ability to paralyse a branch of the US government has given him an enviable media profile and made him a darling of the conservative grassroots.

“We have a big celebrity here tonight,” Mr Trump proclaimed as he co-headlined a recent event with Mr Gaetz in Florida.

Mr Trump poses for a selfie with Mr Gaetz in 2018 - Tom Williams

The 41-year-old is a product of Mr Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) generation, a group of Right-wing outsiders who use political banditry to boost their base and take on the establishment.

He entered Congress in the 2016 MAGA wave that won Mr Trump the White House. Along with other Trump loyalists, Mr Gaetz has acted as a thorn in the side of Republican congressional leaders ever since.

It has handed him a power and fundraising base among conservatives disenchanted with the Republican establishment, particularly in his home state of Florida.

“Outside of the former president there is no question he is the leader of the base here in Florida,” said Joe Gruters, a state senator and former chair of the Florida Republican Party.

Mr Gaetz sowed the seeds for Mr McCarthy’s dramatic ousting back in January when he held out on backing him for the speaker’s gavel in successive rounds of voting.

To end the blockade, a browbeaten Mr McCarthy promised to allow a one-vote trigger to oust him, effectively handing Mr Gaetz and other hardliners an eject button.

It gave Mr Gaetz a taste for power and an understanding that the Republicans’ narrow majority could be a powerful tool to exploit.

Hostage to his right flank, Mr McCarthy offered concession after concession: green-lighting an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden and attempting to link government funding to border security.

Almost three weeks after the removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker, the House remains leaderless amid Republican infighting - Branden Camp/Avalon

But with Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House, the speaker was ultimately forced to risk a revolt from the hard right and cut a deal with Democrats to avoid a damaging government shutdown.

It was the opening Mr Gaetz needed to prove his power and take a central role in ousting the speaker.

Some suspect Mr Gaetz of an ulterior motive - the Florida congressman is thought to be vying to succeed Ron DeSantis as the state’s governor.

His actions have given him a profile in the state almost akin to its two biggest politicians: Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump.

Mr Gaetz has already won the backing of the Trump family for a future run for Florida governor.

Despite their affiliation with Mr Trump’s base, Mr Gaetz and the other rebel Republicans have been unafraid to break with the former president to pursue their agenda.

They went ahead with ousting Mr McCarthy despite Mr Trump’s criticising Republican infighting.

Two senior Trump advisers The Telegraph spoke with refused to comment on Mr Gaetz’s actions but underscored Mr Trump’s pointed silence on the coup d’etat.

Some suggest it is proof that Mr Trump’s MAGA movement has outgrown him.

Mr Gaetz (left) has already won the backing of the Trump family for a future run for Florida governor - Andrew Harnik/AP

The hard-edged, disruptive politicians it has produced are unsparing in their scorched-earth approach.

“When you put the crazies in charge of the asylum, you lose control,” said Dennis Lennox, a longtime GOP strategist and Trump critic.

Mr Lennox said the current internecine struggle can be traced back to the emergence of the Tea Party.

“Today’s Republican Party is not a political party in the traditional sense of the word. It’s at best an uneasy coalition,” he said.

“And you’re seeing the rifts get wider and wider to the point where it may not be irreconcilable any longer.”

Mainstream Republicans fear Mr Gaetz and his fellow hardliners have proved their party to be ungovernable - and ultimately weaker going into the 2024 election.

Like his hero Mr Trump, he says his operation is powered by small-dollar donors that grant him autonomy from the party apparatus - and he has aggressively fundraised off recent events.

But will his star wane if this month’s precedent-shattering events pose serious electoral problems for Republicans?

Even Mr Trump agrees it is a big gamble. “It depends,” he said. “Maybe we’ll end up with one of the great [House] speakers of all time, in which case Matt Gaetz did a tremendous favour.”

“But certainly some people aren’t so happy with him.... you can’t really say what’s gonna happen.”