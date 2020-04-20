Matt Forte throws some serious shade at ex-Bears GM Phil Emery on Twitter

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

"The Last Dance" has got everyone in Chicago feeling spicy on a Sunday night. 

As Twitter went ballistic over the '96 Bulls' beef with then-GM Jerry Krause, another Chicago sports legend decided to weight in, albeit in a slightly different way: 

Hoooooooo boy. What's better than a Sunday night full of Bulls drama?!? A Sunday night full of Bulls drama AND Bears drama. Don't stop there Matt! Do you have any details? 

Emery's time in Chicago was pretty much a disaster across the board, though he does have the Kyle Long, Kyle Fuller, and Charles Leno picks to his name. Still, firing Lovie Smith obviously didn't go over well at the time, and the wounds clearly run deep with those who were in the locker room. 

But maybe it was actually about Jerry Angelo? 

IDK. There's never a bad time to get messy on Twitter, however random this specific Phil Emery/Jerry Angelo dig might seem. 

