"The Last Dance" has got everyone in Chicago feeling spicy on a Sunday night.

As Twitter went ballistic over the '96 Bulls' beef with then-GM Jerry Krause, another Chicago sports legend decided to weight in, albeit in a slightly different way:

Having played in Chicago for almost a decade this seems to be our Achilles heel! https://t.co/q89MA37h8E — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2020

Hoooooooo boy. What's better than a Sunday night full of Bulls drama?!? A Sunday night full of Bulls drama AND Bears drama. Don't stop there Matt! Do you have any details?

Y'all asking for details so here's just a few examples.Lovie wins 10 games but gets fired. New GM (Emery) comes in and basically tried to get rid of the entire (lovie Tampa 2 def.) The way 54 was treated at the end of his career along with 55 and 33. So I knew I was just a number — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2020

Emery's time in Chicago was pretty much a disaster across the board, though he does have the Kyle Long, Kyle Fuller, and Charles Leno picks to his name. Still, firing Lovie Smith obviously didn't go over well at the time, and the wounds clearly run deep with those who were in the locker room.

But maybe it was actually about Jerry Angelo?

Jerry lied to me in camp 2011. Told my agent and I he'd negotiate a new deal in "good faith" lol I ended up playing under rookie deal 600k making the pro bowl but season ended with MCL sprain while the punter made 4.5M. #facts https://t.co/QPQh4Q7GKI — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2020

IDK. There's never a bad time to get messy on Twitter, however random this specific Phil Emery/Jerry Angelo dig might seem.

Matt Forte throws some serious shade at ex-Bears GM Phil Emery on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago