Matt Forte speaks out against Brian Urlacher's Instagram post

Matt Forte has responded to Brian Urlacher's Instagram post comparing NBA players boycotting playoff games to Brett Favre's Monday Night Football performance one day after his father died.

The comment @BUrlacher54 posted is void of empathy, compassion, wisdom and coherence. But full of pride and ignorance! I pray for those who have been blinded by their wealth, privilege and earthly fame that breeds arrogance in their hearts. And those who refuse to

-continued-

— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) August 28, 2020

Acknowledge racism and injustice but instead choose to place their energy into justifying it by quickly judging the victims life as if they themselves are more valuable because their sins are different or weren't caught by man... but God sees all — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) August 28, 2020

End Racism and injustice #byanymeansnecessary — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) August 28, 2020

Urlacher posted this message on Instagram Thursday morning.

The post created a fierce debate on social media with some Bears fans calling for Urlacher to be "canceled" while others praised him for sharing his opinion.

The Bears also issued a statement distancing themselves from the Hall of Fame linebacker on Thursday night.

The team canceled practice after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police, while his children reportedly watched.



