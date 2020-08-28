Matt Forte speaks out against Brian Urlacher's Instagram post

Matt Forte has responded to Brian Urlacher's Instagram post comparing NBA players boycotting playoff games to Brett Favre's Monday Night Football performance one day after his father died.

Urlacher posted this message on Instagram Thursday morning.

The post created a fierce debate on social media with some Bears fans calling for Urlacher to be "canceled" while others praised him for sharing his opinion.

The Bears also issued a statement distancing themselves from the Hall of Fame linebacker on Thursday night.

The team canceled practice after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police, while his children reportedly watched.


