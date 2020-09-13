Matt Forte, Peanut Tillman react to Bears' Jaylon Johnson getting trucked

Bears rookie gets trucked and some want his number changed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Welcome to the NFL, Jaylon Johnson.

It's the Twitter joke everyone made after the rookie got trucked by a Lions wide receiver.

But Bears legendary running back Matt Forte had a different take.

He thinks the Bears need to retire the #33 jersey that Charles 'Peanut' Tillman wore during his legendary career.

Yo 33 gotta retire after that lol. Or at least take @peanuttillman number off 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) September 13, 2020

Perhaps a bit extreme.

Tillman also chimed in.

I know right....making ya look bad🤣 https://t.co/htb0865g0z — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) September 13, 2020

To be fair to Johnson, the Bears' 2020 second-round pick, he's played pretty well in his first NFL action. He didn't get the luxury of preseason games to adjust to the speed of the NFL that rookies got in non-COVID-19 seasons.

Tillman did add that everyone has a "welcome to the NFL moment," including himself.