Matt Forte, Peanut Tillman react to Bears' Jaylon Johnson getting trucked

Welcome to the NFL, Jaylon Johnson.
It's the Twitter joke everyone made after the rookie got trucked by a Lions wide receiver.
.@MarvinJonesJr running tough 😳 #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020
But Bears legendary running back Matt Forte had a different take.
He thinks the Bears need to retire the #33 jersey that Charles 'Peanut' Tillman wore during his legendary career.
Yo 33 gotta retire after that lol. Or at least take @peanuttillman number off 🤦🏽♂️— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) September 13, 2020
Perhaps a bit extreme.
Tillman also chimed in.
I know right....making ya look bad🤣 https://t.co/htb0865g0z— Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) September 13, 2020
To be fair to Johnson, the Bears' 2020 second-round pick, he's played pretty well in his first NFL action. He didn't get the luxury of preseason games to adjust to the speed of the NFL that rookies got in non-COVID-19 seasons.
Tillman did add that everyone has a "welcome to the NFL moment," including himself.
We all have a welcome to the league moment. I remember mine..ouch https://t.co/IrwugbDXi3— Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) September 13, 2020