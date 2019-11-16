Matt Forte open to Bears return?: 'My knees feel pretty good on this plant based diet'

The Bears running game woes are well-documented at this point in the season and now it is looking like rookie running back David Montgomery could be out on Sunday as he is officially a gametime decision for the matchup against the Rams, further complicating the issues plaguing the Bears.

Bears fans have been routinely thinking about the glory days of the franchise to distract themselves from what has been an up-and-down 2019 season. When one Bears fan took to Twitter to share a quick Matt Forte appreciation post, he got the attention of Forte himself.

Matt Forte 2014 stats- Rec: 104/808yrds, 1,038 Rush yrds. 10Tds. Just an appreciation post @MattForte22 👊🏽 — StevieRamirez03 (@Ramirez03Stevie) November 13, 2019

I appreciate the love ✊🏽 https://t.co/taZoAJphW6 — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) November 15, 2019

In 2014 and 2015, Forte's last two years with the Bears, he amassed 3,133 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. After this Forte finished out his last two seasons with the New York Jets. Though Forte's last time on the field was the 2017 season, don't think that the veteran running back couldn't make a return if he absolutely set his mind to it.

A fan posited the question of: Would Forte return to the Bears if offered a one-year deal? And Forte responded rather quickly that he would definitely be interested if such an offer was on the table.

If bears offered a 1 year for final games would you accept? — Alan R Johnson (@AJohnson9225) November 15, 2019

Chicago sports fans all over the Twittersphere started to rejoice at the thought of Forte again donning a Bears jersey but when some asked Forte to not get them "worked up" about such an exciting idea, he hilariously replied that his plant-based diet has done wonders for his knees.

My knees feel pretty good on this plant based diet too 😂 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) November 15, 2019

Obviously the lighthearted nature of Forte's response suggests that while he probably could still return to the NFL and play at a good level, he more just wanted to show his continued support for the franchise that brought him into the NFL in 2008.

