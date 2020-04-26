Matt Flynn says Dan Connolly's kick off return 'still gives him nightmares'

Back in December of 2010, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers met in a highly-anticipated matchup that was supposed to be a potential preview of Super Bowl 45.

And the game didn't disappoint. The teams played in a back-and-forth affair that the Patriots ultimately won at home by a final score of 31-27.

But the performance from the Packers was nonetheless impressive. They were without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for that game as he dealt with a concussion, but then-backup Matt Flynn stepped into the game and put up a great performance.

Flynn still remembers that game to this day. And after NBC's Sunday Night Football Twitter account sent out one of his best highlights from the game, Flynn reminisced about the "awesome experience."

So close!!! Tough loss but an awesome experience



Dan Connolly's kickoff return still gives me nightmares https://t.co/ik4H5rO4ph



— Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) April 26, 2020

That's a completely fair feeling. Especially the last part, because that Dan Connolly return was one of the most insane return plays in NFL history.

On a kick just before the two-minute warning in the contest, the Packers decided to squib the ball. It bounced right up into Connolly's hands. And right as that happened, a lane opened up in front of the offensive lineman. He powered through it, got a solid block from Sergio Brown to spring him a bit more, and didn't get tackled until he was near the 5-yard line.

Here's a look at the amazing play, per the Sunday Night Football Twitter account.

"The right guard! THE RIGHT GUARD!"



10 years later, Dan Connolly's 71-yard kickoff return for the @Patriots is still so epic.



📺: #SNFEncore on NBCSN

⏰: Tonight at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/JZAS2c3BYt









— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) April 26, 2020

Seeing that big man rumble his way 71 yards down the field is priceless. And his actions set up the Patriots for a Tom Brady touchdown pass that cut the Packers' halftime lead to three and created a thrilling second half.

Though the Patriots won that game, the Packers ultimately had the last laugh. They went on to win Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots were stunned in the divisional round of the 2011 playoffs by the sixth-seeded New York Jets.

But at least the memory of Connolly's kick return lives on.

