Matt Fitzpatrick wins 122nd US Open for first career major championship

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, provided a challenging but fair test for the field at this week’s 2022 U.S. Open, setting up for a thrilling finish on Father’s Day.

Just how good was the Sunday’s final-round action? When the leaders in the last group were on the 15th hole, each of the top six players on the leaderboard was ranked inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The last three U.S. Opens held at The Country Club all went to a playoff, but that trend was bucked this year as Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the win at 6 under, one shot ahead of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris. The win is Fitzpatrick’s first major title and made him just the 13th player to win the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open, and the first to accomplish the feat at the same golf course.

Fitzpatrick shot a 2-under 68 in the final round for his first win since the 2021 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters on the DP World Tour.

Matt Fitzpatrick acknowledges the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Open.

OPINION: Suspensions won't halt LIV Golf. PGA must outline new future — now

WATCH: Grayson Murray tomahawk throws putter, snaps wedge over leg

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Open: Matt Fitzpatrick wins for first career major championship