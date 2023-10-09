Matt Fitzpatrick: Winning pro-am with Mum beats £670,000 Dunhill Links winnings

Matt Fitzpatrick with the trophy on the Swilcan Bridge alongside his mum and playing partner, Susan - Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

Never mind the £670,000 first prize for winning the Dunhill Links. Never mind Matt Fitzpatrick’s rise to a career-high ranking of seventh in the world, or that he can call himself a champion at the Old Course.

Instead, Fitzpatrick insisted what he would remember most about this DP World Tour title was that he won the pro-am part of the competition with his mother, Susan.

“Even with all my wins, aside from the major championship, you forget about them, but you always remember the one that you won with your mum,” he said. “It doesn’t get better than that. We will always have that photo of me and Mum on the Swilcan Bridge with our trophy. It’ll take pride of place together with the US Open pictures.”

It was a joyous finale to five days that featured a washed-out weekend due to the storms that hit Scotland. With the event reduced to 54 holes, Fitzpatrick – who arrived in Fife straight from the Ryder Cup, in which he contributed to Europe’s winning cause – put together brilliant rounds of 67, 64 and 66 at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews for a 19-under total.

Fitzpatrick, 29, was forced to wait more than 90 minutes to be certain of the silverware as fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage was on a charge at Carnoustie. But he ran out of holes and finished three shots behind, tied with defending champion Ryan Fox and Matthew Southgate.

“It’s amazing, because winning is difficult,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a kind of free-wheeling week, just playing with my mum and trying to enjoy it as best I can and see what happened. Then I played really well at Carnoustie and just got on a hot run these last two rounds. It is fantastic to prevail at St Andrews, it’s a very special place. We’ve been coming here for a long, long time.”

The moment @MattFitz94 sealed his ninth DP World Tour victory 💪 #dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/5IvqXjI7Zy — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 9, 2023

Fitzpatrick is just the second player after Padraig Harrington to complete “the Dunhill double”, in winning both the individual and team prize. The Fitzpatricks’ victory emulated that of Sam Torrance and son Daniel in 2003. However, Fitzpatrick’s solo achievement gives them the edge. It was made all the more remarkable by Susan’s revelation that she almost did not play.

“I’ve got a brace on my left knee and I really do need to get it sorted out, but the discomfort was worth it, just so I could play alongside Matt again,” she said.

Susan contributed three net birdies and a net eagle in a 59 that took the pair to 35 under and sealed a five-shot triumph over Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and his partner Erwee Botha, a South African wealth manager. Fitzpatrick was full of praise.

“Mum got us off to a great back nine and she played great all day again. I just helped guide her around,” he said. “One of my close friends, Josh, is on the bag, and he’s done great helping her out.

“We really dovetailed well. Last year we struggled on that front. But this year every time I made a par, mum made a birdie. She’s been brilliant this week and I’ll never forget it.”

