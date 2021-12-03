Matt Feiler's return will give Chargers' O-line a boost vs. Bengals

Chargers guard Matt Feiler walks to the locker room during a win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 10. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Chargers will receive a boost Sunday with the return of starting left guard Matt Feiler.

The veteran practiced in full Friday and was removed from the team’s injury report. He missed the Chargers’ game last weekend in Denver.

“He’s one of our best players,” Coach Brandon Staley said. “It'll mean a lot. You saw last week what he means to us. Sometimes you see the value of people when they're not there. He certainly fits that description.”

In Feiler’s absence, Senio Kelemete struggled as the Chargers lost to the Broncos 28-13. Kelemete was called for two penalties and gave up a sack. Quarterback Justin Herbert was pressured a season-high 19 times.

Starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph will miss his third consecutive game as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. He also has been dealing with a shoulder problem.

Starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and backup safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) also won’t play against the Bengals.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.