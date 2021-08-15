Matt Farniok: 2021 Dallas Cowboys Player Profile

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Matt Farniok in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. The team was seeking depth and versatility after injuries ravaged their offensive line last season, which Farniok can provide.

Farniok was a four-year starter for Nebraska, where he played center, guard and tackle. His most accomplished position with the Cornhuskers was at right tackle, but Farniok will line up along the interior for the Cowboys. He was also one of 13 two-time captains in the school’s storied history.

Farniok was the last of 11 Cowboys’ pick in April’s draft, and just the third offensive player they selected. He was however the second offensive lineman and fifth trench player taken by the franchise, showing their dedication to correcting issues along the line of scrimmage.

Our player profile countdown continues with No. 68, OL Matt Farniok.

Background Details

Jersey No: 68 Position: Guard Age: 23 Height: 6-5 Weight: 311 pounds Hometown: Sioux Falls, SD High School: Sioux Falls (SD), Washington College: Nebraska NFL Draft: 2021 Seventh round (238h overall)

College Stats

2020 Stats Games Played: 8 Games Started: 8 Career Stats Games Played: 39 Games Started: 36 Awards Won

Honorable-mention All-Big Ten 2020

Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Matt Farniok #71

Football vs Minnesota

Player Profile

Injuries ravaged the Cowboys last season, and no position was hit harder than the offensive line. The team went about trying to fix that and one of the solutions was drafting Farniok. He could be a long shot to make the roster, but the versatility of Farniok should give him a chance to stick around. Although Farniok mostly played tackle at Nebraska, he’s listed as a guard for the Cowboys. That’s good news for Farniok since Dallas doesn’t have an abundance of depth on the interior of the offensive line. Zack Martin and Connor Williams are currently the starters at left and right guard respectively, but Connor McGovern is third on the guard depth chart. Beyond that, the Cowboys are thin on the interior and looking for help inside. Farniok also has experience at center, another spot where the Cowboys need depth as they've experimented with Connor Williams there to back up Tyler Biadasz to less than glorious results. Farniok has actually spent most of his time in the preseason playing center, logging 83 snaps there as opposed to just 29 at guard. The Cowboys are clearly looking for Williams to be an in-game replacement option, but Farniok is clearly shooting for a practice squad role as a call-up option were Biadasz to miss time.

Story continues

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi. This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

1

1