Matt Entz is USC’s attempt to cultivate missing accountability, particularly on defense

We have talked in recent days about the need for Lincoln Riley to have an enforcer on his staff at USC. When one thinks of an “enforcer,” the inclination might be to have someone who inspires a little bit of fear, someone who becomes that guy in the locker room no player wants to disappoint. That’s certainly true. That is part of an enforcer’s identity.

However, it’s not just about inspiring a little fear. It’s more about generating accountability and making sure players are held to a standard of performance which will win championships and, beyond that, get those players to the NFL in a good position to be productive professionals who produce lucrative careers.

Creating fear isn’t the main goal. Getting the most out of players is the main goal.

We talked more about Matt Entz’s role on the USC staff and why he could be the answer to the problems which were never truly addressed under Alex Grinch. Our discussion was part of a Friday night call-in show on the USC YouTube channel at The Voice of College Football:

