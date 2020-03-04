Matt Elam waived by XFL’s D.C. Defenders

The D.C. Defenders made a change to their defenders on Tuesday and it cost former NFL safety Matt Elam his job.

The team announced that they waived Elam in order to sign defensive back Joshua Jenkins. Jenkins had been part of the XFL’s Team 9, which is essentially a practice squad of players available to sign with the league’s eight teams.

Elam was a Ravens first-round pick in 2013 and spent four years with the team. The Ravens opted not to pick up his fifth-year option and Elam has not played with any NFL teams since hitting free agency in the wake of a 2017 arrest for drug possession.

Elam did have a couple of workouts with NFL clubs last summer, but his long absence from the league doesn’t suggest anyone will be clamoring to sign him now that he’s back on the market.

