Matt Eberflus won’t call defensive plays for Bears

Like other offensive and defensive coordinators who make the move to head coach, Bears head Matt Eberflus faced a decision about whether he will call plays after he was hired last week.

Eberflus ran the defense for the Colts for the last four seasons, but he will be leaving playcalling duties on that side of the ball to someone else. Eberflus said at his Monday press conference that the team’s defensive coordinator will handle that role.

Eberflus said that he made the call because he’s the coach of the entire team rather than just the defense.

Colts safeties coach Alan Williams has been identified as a defensive coordinator candidate in Chicago. His working relationship with Eberflus would likely make for an easier partnership if he does join the head coach with the Bears.

