What Matt Eberflus wants to see from Bears QB Justin Fields in preseason opener

The Chicago Bears kick off the preseason against the Tennessee Titans, where we’ll get our first live-action look at quarterback Justin Fields this season.

Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where the expectation is he’ll take a step forward as a passer and help him become a true dual-threat quarterback.

Head coach Matt Eberflus explained what he’ll be looking for from Fields in his first preseason action of the year.

“When you’re looking at the quarterback position, the operation (is) No. 1,” Eberflus said. “Can we get in and out of the huddle crisp and execute the play if we have any run-to-pass or pass-to-pass (or) run-to-run stuff going on?

“We got to make sure we look at that. Can he make all the protection calls that he needs to make? Make the adjustments. Just the operation. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Fields is feeling more comfortable in Luke Getsy’s offense in Year 2, but the Bears still felt it was important to see him get those preseason reps.

“I just think you gauge it year-by-year,” Eberflus said. “And you make an educated decision based on what your offensive coordinator’s saying to you and what your quarterback coach is saying to you and what you see with your eyes as the head football coach. You just take in all the information and make a decision, and that’s the decision we made.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire