Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus appears to be a strong candidate for the Jaguars head coaching job.

Eberflus will have a second interview with the Jaguars on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s particularly noteworthy because Eberflus is the first candidate known to get a second interview in Jacksonville. Being the first to get a second interview is no guarantee that Eberflus will get the job, but it’s a strong indication that he’s being seriously considered.

The 51-year-old Eberflus just finished his fourth season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator. He has previously spent time with the Cowboys and Browns, and spent several years coaching in college. He has never been a head coach at any level. Eberflus is also a candidate for the Bears’ head coaching vacancy.

Matt Eberflus set for second interview with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk