Matt Eberflus to have second interview with Bears on Wednesday

Kevin Hickey
1 min read
In this article:
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Ebeflus is expected to have his second head coach interview with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

While the interview was initially set for Monday, it seems those plans have changed. The Bears were expected to interview Eberflus for the head coach vacancy and Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the general manager vacancy both on Monday.

But now, according to Pelissero, only Brown will be interviewing from the Colts’ side on Monday while Eberflus’s interview got pushed to Wednesday.

Eberflus was one of the first finalists for the head coach vacancy. It’s likely that the Bears want to bring in their new general manager first before deciding on a head coach so it would make sense that his interview got pushed back.

Considering the popularity he’s had this offseason, the Colts may need to prepare for life without their defensive coordinator over the last four seasons.

