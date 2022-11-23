Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields cleared for limited practice

The Jets will not be starting their quarterback from the 2021 draft class in Sunday’s game against the Bears and we’re still waiting for word on whether the Bears will be starting their selection from last year.

Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury that head coach Matt Eberflus deemed day-to-day earlier this week while also declining to rule out a season-ending injury. Eberflus called Fields day-to-day again on Wednesday and his other comments on the quarterback’s condition seemed to lessen the chance that he’ll be out for a long time.

Eberflus said that Fields has been cleared to practice and would be listed as a limited participant in a full practice session. The team is only holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, however, so that will officially be an estimated participation level.

“If he’s ready to play, he’s gonna play. The reason is we wanna win the game,” Eberflus said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears are set to practice the next two days and those injury reports will bring more of an idea about Fields’ outlook for Sunday.

