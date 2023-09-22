Matt Eberflus says he feels for Alan Williams, will call defense himself

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said today that he feels for Alan Williams, the defensive coordinator who resigned this week for reasons that remain mysterious.

"I was with him four years, five years. I have a lot of friendship, feelings for him. He's resigned and it's for health and family, and we'll see where it goes from there. I have feelings for Alan Williams, of course," Eberflus said.

Pac McAfee reported on ESPN that the FBI had raided Williams’ house. Eberflus was not asked about that directly by any of the reporters at his press availability today. But when asked generally why people within the Bears facility are not saying more about Williams, Eberflus said they were attempting to respect his privacy.

"It's personal, so people are respecting space and respecting that, I believe," Eberflus said.

Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator, confirmed that he will call the Bears' defense himself on Sunday against the Chiefs.