Matt Eberflus reveals who will be MIKE linebacker in Bears defense

The Chicago Bears revamped their linebacker group during the first wave of free agency, which included the additions of two of the league’s top linebackers from last season in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Both Edmunds and Edwards have served as the middle linebacker in their previous stops, which had many wondering who would occupy the positions of MIKE and WILL linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

During a media session at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday, Eberflus revealed that Edmunds will serve as the MIKE linebacker in Chicago’s defense. Which means Edwards will occupy the WILL position and Jack Sanborn will likely be the SAM.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus says that Tremaine Edmunds will be the Mike linebacker in his defense. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 28, 2023

Edmunds was the team’s biggest addition in free agency — signing a four-year deal worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed — and for good reason. He’s only 24 — even with five years of NFL action — not to mention he’s a freak athlete that’s solid in both run defense and coverage.

Edmunds, a former first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, has had an impactful start to his NFL career. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles in all five seasons, and he’s been voted to two Pro Bowls along the way.

