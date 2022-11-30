Matt Eberflus provides injury updates on Bears QBs Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced some injury updates at the quarterback position ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Justin Fields, who suffered a separated shoulder in a Week 11 loss to the Falcons, will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Fields was limited all last week and was dubbed a game-time decision before being inactive against the Jets. Eberflus said Fields will take some reps on Wednesday, and all eyes will be on his status heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Trevor Siemian, who got the starting nod in place of Fields, will sit out for Wednesday’s practice with an oblique injury. Siemian suffered the injury during warmups for the Jets game. There was a moment when it looked like it would be Nathan Peterman starting instead, but Siemian was able to give it a go.

Eberflus said both Fields and Siemian are day to day with their respective injuries.

With Fields and Siemian both injured, the Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the Lions practice squad. If neither suits up against Green Bay, it’ll be Peterman getting the starting nod with Boyle backing him up.

