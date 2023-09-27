Matt Eberflus plans to call Bears' defensive plays for the rest of the season

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus took over the defensive play calling heading into Week Two and he's not thinking about giving the job to anyone else.

Eberflus said on Wednesday that he plans to call the team's plays for the rest of the season. Alan Williams was in that role as the team's defensive coordinator to open the season, but he missed Week Two for personal reasons before resigning ahead of last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

The Bears gave up 456 yards in that 41-10 loss and they've given up 106 points so far this season. That's good for 31st in the league and they're also 27th in the league in points scored, so there hasn't been much working well for the Bears on any front.

The longer that continues, the greater the likelihood that Eberflus will be giving up some or all of his roles in Chicago before the start of next season.