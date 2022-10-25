Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him.

“I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he agreed with Eberflus’ assessment.

“I think Coach Eberflus probably put it well, so I don’t have anything to add to that,” he said.

Pennel threw the block on an interception return. Andrews left the game with a head injury.

Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection originally appeared on Pro Football Talk