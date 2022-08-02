Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields is working through the offense

The first week of training camp brought some good reviews of the work being done by the Bears offense, but Monday saw the defense come up with a good day.

Sacks in the two-minute drill and inconsistency throughout the passing offense kept the Bears from having the kind of success that they hoped for during the session. It also led to questions for head coach Matt Eberflus about quarterback Justin Fields‘ progress heading into his second season.

Eberflus said the Bears are installing more plays each day and that Fields is doing all he can to make sure he masters each thing the team puts on his plate.

“I think he’s working through the offense,” Eberflus said, via TheAthletic.com. “We’re putting in new plays every day. We’re changing up the scheme every day. We’re still adding plays as we go, and he’s learning the scheme. He’s learning his footwork within that play. When he has his footwork right, ball’s good, looks great. That’s what he’s continuing to do.”

The Bears will hold their first padded practice on Tuesday and that may not move the offense back into the win column, but it will give them more of what they need to evaluate where things stand after a week of training camp.

