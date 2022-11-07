Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special

1
Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.

“It’s special,” Eberflus said, via the team’s website. “We are building our football team. We have a young football team. We are building upon that, and the centerpiece of that is the quarterback. That’s the way it is in the NFL. Talk about toughness and grit and the ability to persevere through a lot of different things. Obviously start of the season is feeling his way, and now the last three games he’s really taken off. We are excited about that as a group and we are excited about that for the Chicago Bears and the franchise.”

One of the biggest talking points around the Bears this offseason was that the team didn’t do enough to surround Fields with capable offensive talent. Their 3-6 record speaks to the need to keep upgrading the roster, but Fields is blossoming despite that being a work in progress.

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

