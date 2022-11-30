Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields comment on QB's injury status on Wednesday of Week 13

Associated Press

The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for the rest of the season.