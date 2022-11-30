Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields comment on QB's injury status on Wednesday of Week 13
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields comment on QB's injury status on Wednesday of Week 13.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields comment on QB's injury status on Wednesday of Week 13.
On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed optimism that he’ll play on Sunday at Chicago. On Wednesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers won’t practice on Wednesday. Rodgers had missed most Wednesday sessions since injuring his thumb in Week Five. On Sunday, Rodgers suffered a rib injury that caused him to leave the game against [more]
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth‘s season is over, so the team moved him off the active roster on Wednesday. Booth was placed on injured reserve after having season-ending knee surgery earlier this year. The team filled his spot on the roster by activating tight end Ben Ellefson off of injured reserve. Booth last appeared in [more]
The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. A handful of players joined quarterback Justin Fields on the sidelines with injuries in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, including a pair of team leaders in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney needs ankle surgery and will be lost for the rest of the season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' top picks from the 2022 NFL draft are already turning into a promising tandem
The NFL assigned referee Clay Martin and his crew to work the Saints vs. Buccaneers prime-time game in Week 13. New Orleans is 2-0 in games with Martin on the field:
The Bears are dealing with injuries at quarterback and that will impact the practice participation levels of two members of the group on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus said at a pre-practice press conference that Justin Fields will be limited in practice. Fields missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a left shoulder injury [more]
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens spent most of this podcast avoiding talking about what is available on the fantasy football waiver wire heading into week 13 because it is….disgusting.
With injuries to Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian, the Bears are signing former Lions QB Tim Boyle to the active roster.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus said both Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian are both "day to day" with their respective injuries.
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
Rhule realizes now that he wasn't a fit in Carolina, and wishes he'd taken another job before jumping from college football directly to the NFL.
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
At least two offensive standouts for the Patriots are expected to be ruled out for Thursday's game.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]