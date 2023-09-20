Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields' comments: 'We want him to play free'
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on quarterback Justin Fields' comments: 'We want him to play free'.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
