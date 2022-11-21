Matt Eberflus explains why Bears RG Teven Jenkins didn’t play vs. Falcons

The Bears offensive line turned in another brutal showing against the Falcons, where they allowed four sacks on quarterback Justin Fields.

But one of the biggest questions throughout the game was why Teven Jenkins wasn’t playing at right guard.

Jenkins missed last week’s game against the Lions with a hip injury, but he appeared on track to return against Atlanta. Heck, the fact that he was active seemed to indicate he’d be good to go.

But it was backup Michael Schofield lined up at right guard, and it certainly wasn’t his finest hour. Schofield allowed two sacks and committed two penalties, standing out in the worst way.

Jenkins has been the Bears’ best offensive lineman this season, and they’ve missed him immensely in the last two games. So, if Jenkins was active and in uniform, why wasn’t he on the field?

“Teven, before the game, said, ‘Hey, I’m able. I’m still a little bit hurt, but I’m able to be there as a backup, if needed, in an emergency,’” coach Matt Eberflus said after the game, via NBC Sports Chicago. “So that’s where he was today.”

Assuming Fields is healthy and ready to go (he suffered a left shoulder injury in the loss), it’s clear Chicago needs Jenkins back on the field. He can’t do it all, but he certainly helps shore up the right side of that line.

