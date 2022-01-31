Matt Eberflus expected to bring several Colts’ assistants to Bears

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is expected to bring several of his assistants with him as he takes over as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

While some aren’t as much of a surprise, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that Eberflus is working on bringing at least four assistant coaches with him to Chicago.

According to Breer, those four names reportedly are safeties coach Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II.

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus is working on bringing Colts defensive coaches Alan Williams, Dave Borgonzi, James Rowe and David Overstreet to Chicago with him, per sources. Re: Colts, Frank Reich wants to inject new ideas with his DC hire and give that DC latitude to hire staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2022

The Colts have been busy with their own search for Eberflus’ replacement, which has included up to six names as of this writing.

It was expected that Eberflus would bring with him some assistants but it appears the Colts are heading towards a complete overhaul of the defensive coaching staff.

