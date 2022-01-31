Matt Eberflus expected to bring several Colts’ assistants to Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is expected to bring several of his assistants with him as he takes over as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

While some aren’t as much of a surprise, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that Eberflus is working on bringing at least four assistant coaches with him to Chicago.

According to Breer, those four names reportedly are safeties coach Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II.

The Colts have been busy with their own search for Eberflus’ replacement, which has included up to six names as of this writing.

It was expected that Eberflus would bring with him some assistants but it appears the Colts are heading towards a complete overhaul of the defensive coaching staff.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts to interview Kris Richard, two others for DC vacancy

Colts' Ed Dodds is not expected to be new Raiders GM

PFF labels Kwity Paye as Colts' 2022 breakout candidate

List

Colts grab explosive WR, sleeper QB in latest Draft Wire mock

Recommended Stories