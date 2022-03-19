Matt Eberflus convinced Justin Jones to sign with Bears over Colts

It was a frantic Friday for the Chicago Bears, who had to pivot quickly on the defensive line. After defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical, they quickly signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones to a two-year deal.

While the Ogunjobi deal wasn’t a good look for Poles, his swift reaction to choose to move on from him and target Jones was a solid response. It’s a good thing, too, considering Jones almost signed with another team.

Jones told Chicago reporters on Friday that he was close to signing with the Indianapolis Colts. But after talking to Bears head coach and former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, he signed with Chicago instead.

New Bears DT Justin Jones was very close to signing with the Colts. But Bears coach Matt Eberflus called him last night around midnight, and the talk convinced him to sign with Chicago. Jones flew in this morning and now has a two-year deal with the Bears. — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) March 18, 2022

Jones is coming off an impressive season with the Chargers, where he had career highs in tackles (37), sacks (3.0) and QB hits (5). He added five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup in 11 games.

Jones will serve the three-technique role in Eberflus’ defense, where his impressive run-stopping abilities will certainly be appreciated. Given Jones played under new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Chargers from 2018-20, it’s a good fit for Jones.

