After a long offseason, the last thing any team wants to do after one game is press the reset button but that’s what Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is suggesting for his team.

The Colts gave up touchdowns three of the first four times that the Seahawks had the ball in Week One and cruised to a 28-16 win behind four Russell Wilson touchdown passes. They also ran for 140 yards, which left Eberflus saying that the entire unit needs an early refresh to get things on the right track.

“We have to do a better job across the board,” Eberflus said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “That happens all the time. It can happen in the middle of the season, it can happen later in the season. You have to just reset yourself. That’s what you do when you have a performance that we didn’t play as well as we wanted to.”

The Colts will be at home as they try to find the right defensive footing, but they will be facing a Rams team that opened with a strong offensive performance against the Bears last Sunday night. If they haven’t cleaned things up by then, an 0-2 record will likely be in their future.

Matt Eberflus: Colts D has to just reset itself originally appeared on Pro Football Talk