Matt Eberflus on Chase Claypool being away from Bears facility
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on wide receiver Chase Claypool being away from Bears facility.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on wide receiver Chase Claypool being away from Bears facility.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
No more excuses. The Celtics surrounded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with two more All-Star-caliber players to form the league's most talented six-man front. What becomes of it is on them.
The man who hesitated to call last spring’s first-round loss a failure but referenced “steps to success” now realizes the line for what’s acceptable is much higher than before — that a repeat result will be even more disastrous.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Ja Morant will be suspended for the first 25 games of the season after a string of incidents last season, including two in which he flashed a gun live on social media.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
Mike Evans had three catches for 40 yards before he was ruled out on Sunday afternoon.
These three players should dominate Week 5's waiver wire adds.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The MLB postseason field is set. Now it's time to rank the 12 teams that will spend October battling for all the marbles.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.