Matt Eberflus will call Bears' defensive plays in 2024

The Bears have a new defensive coordinator, but he won't be calling the defensive plays.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed today that he will be the defensive play caller in Chicago during the 2024 season.

New Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington said he'll be ready for whatever Eberflus wants to delegate to him and that the two of them have a good understanding of how the defensive play calling will be handled.

"Matt is also the head football coach," Washington said. "I will do everything that the coordinator is doing, without actually calling the defense."

Through two seasons as the Bears' head coach, Eberflus is 10-24. He needs to show progress in Year Three, and on defense, that means he's trusting himself to make the calls.