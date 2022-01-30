Matt Eberflus bringing a slew of Colts defensive coaches to Bears

The Chicago Bears have found their head coach in Matt Eberflus, and he’s wasted no time assembling his coaching staff. And it’s a staff that’s going to feature some familiar faces for the former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Eberflus is working on bringing several Colts defensive assistants with him to Chicago. Names like safeties coach Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe have previously been mentioned. But Breer also noted that assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet is also expected to join Eberflus.

Williams is expected to join the Bears as defensive coordinator, as previously reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus is working on bringing Colts defensive coaches Alan Williams, Dave Borgonzi, James Rowe and David Overstreet to Chicago with him, per sources. Re: Colts, Frank Reich wants to inject new ideas with his DC hire and give that DC latitude to hire staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2022

The Bears announced the hiring of Luke Getsy, who served as the Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator.

Special teams coordinator is worth monitoring following a report that Eberflus was zeroing in on Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. Now that Josh McDaniels has been hired as Las Vegas’ new head coach, it frees up Bisaccia to go elsewhere. Giants assistant Thomas McGaughey has interviewed for special teams coordinator.

