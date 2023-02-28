Matt Eberflus breaks down '23 combine plan for Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus breaks down the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine process for the Chicago Bears.
Nothing has changed. The Bears plan for Justin Fields to be their starter in 2023. That's the right move for the future of the franchise.
Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke at the NFL Combine and explained some of his thoughts on trading the No. 1 pick in the draft.
After finishing last season in Houston, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth will remain in Houston this year as well. Stallworth agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Texans, agent Brett Tessler announced. Last year Stallworth started the season with the Chiefs but was cut in December. The Texans claimed him off waivers and he [more]
At his introductory news conference, Sean Payton didn’t waste any time publicly squashing Russell Wilson‘s special perks at the team facility. The quarterback no longer will have his own office, and his performance team won’t have special access. On Tuesday, the new Broncos coach further addressed the changes he has made that will affect Wilson. [more]
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft of 2023, and he has the Chicago Bears trading down twice and still landing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season. That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team [more]
The Falcons said they'll be adding to their quarterback room this offseason.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.
The Patriots reportedly are considering adding Mac Jones' former college roommate, as they plan to host ex-Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden for a workout.
A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who went on to a pioneering broadcast career, the late Eagles star Irv Cross was diagnosed Tuesday with CTE. By Adam Hermann
The Arizona Cardinals have a plan to help get Kyler Murray up to speed with the new offense, but it will leave him 'getting stressed out, mentally'.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.
The NCAA notified women's coaches via email last week that the competitions oversight committee has approved the .500 rule.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
The Patriots need to upgrade at wide receiver in the offseason, and ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s new 2023 NFL mock draft projects New England will do that in the first round.
Patriots coaches reportedly were instructed not to be too hard on Mac Jones during the quarterback's struggles "in an effort to protect him from being too critical of himself."
Who are Jimmy and Dee Haslam, reportedly taking over Marc Lasry's stake in the Milwaukee Bucks?