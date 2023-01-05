Matt Eberflus, Bears players share emotional reactions about Damar Hamlin

The NFL world is still grappling with the horrifying incident that transpired during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals, where safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin collapsed following a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, where it was later confirmed he suffered cardiac arrest. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Hamlin is still fighting for his life, but there have been some positive updates that have been shared. Hamlin’s friend Jordon Rooney told ESPN reporter Coley Harvey on Wednesday morning that doctors got “promising readings that they had been hoping to see” and that “progress appears to be made.”

What happened to Hamlin has rocked the NFL world, where players were reminded about the terrifying reality that comes with playing this violent game. But, most importantly, Hamlin remains at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus, running back David Montgomery, center Sam Mustipher and quarterback Nathan Peterman all met with the media Wednesday, where they shared their thoughts.

Here’s what they had to say:

HC Matt Eberflus

Eberflus opened his press conference by sharing his thoughts and prayers about Hamlin and his family.

“First of all our prayers to Damar Hamlin and the Bills,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “Certainly thinking about him and his family and his teammates, his coaches. Reached out to Sean McDermott and told him that in our team meeting today we’re gonna have Teddy, our pastor, come in and say a prayer, a focused prayer on Damar and his health. We did that today at the team meeting.”

Eberflus also discussed the mental health resources available for players.

“[It] hits home to the player, to the individual player, and also it hits home to their loved ones, you know the loved ones that care about them,” Eberflus said. “We’re very mindful of that. We’ve been mindful of that since that tragic incident on Monday Night Football. Been talking to the players ever since that. Had a leadership council meeting this morning to have all of those guys in there together and you can certainly see the impact of that.”

While many Bears players don’t know Hamlin well, Eberflus said it doesn’t change the fact that it’s something that hits close to home for these players.

“The guy’s fighting for his life right now,” Eberflus said. “Then they see that reflection in the mirror. I think that’s a little bit frightening. I think they have to wrap their brain around the violent game they do play and the risk they take every single week. These guys are human, and they have parents and loved ones and wives and aunts and uncles that love them just like any other family. So they’re not robots out there. I think that human side of it really came out in that leadership council meeting today.”

RB David Montgomery

Montgomery was brutally honest and emotional when discussing what happened with Hamlin.

“Sometimes we have to kind of be that tough guy, act like things don’t faze us. But that was an emotional moment,” Montgomery said, via Dan Wiederer. “…There’s always a chance you don’t get to play the next play.”

The Bears held a walkthrough on Wednesday, and Montgomery admitted that Hamlin was on his mind during it.

“I was kind of uneasy,” he said. “You put yourself in the situation and understand it could be you. It’s definitely been on the forefront of my mind. It hasn’t even been three or four days yet. He’s in there fighting for his life.”

Montgomery spoke to the risks that come with playing this game.

“This is a risky sport we play,” he said. “We’re gambling with our lives and our health every time we put them pads on. When you get older you realize that it’s a real thing.”

OL Sam Mustipher

Mustipher said what happened to Hamlin was a reminder about what’s at stake when he suits up every week.

“You’re just looking for that thumbs up. And there was no thumbs up,” Mustipher said, via Dan Wiederer. “That’s scary. To be reminded of the game that we play, the finality of life. When I strap up, I’m not thinking about that.”

Mustipher admitted that it’s hard to go back to work at Halas Hall and not think about what transpired.

“I’m not going to lie to you, as tough as you want to be, as macho as you want to be, it’s a violent game we play,” Mustipher said, via ChicagoBears.com. “I understand every time I go between the white lines, I might not come out the same guy I was when I walked on. But that’s different. You just try your best to compartmentalize everything, compartmentalize those feelings and go out there and play the game you love. I love this game. It’s given me so much. It’s afforded me so many opportunities throughout my life and you’ve got to put things in perspective that way and there’s really not many words to describe that type of feeling, the emotions, the mixed feelings that I have because I do truly love this game. When you see things like that, you hate to see that happen.”

QB Nathan Peterman

Peterman expressed his thoughts and prayers for Hamlin and his family, while sharing what it was like to see it happen on television.

“It was extremely, just, sobering and crazy to see,” Peterman said, via ChicagoBears.com. “My wife and I were watching it live. Just really felt for him, felt for everybody that was involved. Praying for him a bunch. Constantly just thinking about him, praying for him, praying for his family and going to keep hoping he pulls through.”

