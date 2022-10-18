Matt Eberflus: Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward

Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.

“I think you always do,” Eberflus said. “When you get everybody’s eyes on it at one time and you start floatin’ ideas out there, I think that’s healthy. I think that’s how you get better. You challenge guys. You challenge each coach — Is this the right technique we’re doing? Is this the right thing we’re doing here? Is this utilizing our personnel the right way here? I think you have challenging each other to get better — in a respectful way of course, but you have to be able to do that.”

The one area on offense that Eberflus mentioned as a strength multiple times was the rushing attack. The Bears rank second in the league with 1,025 rushing yards despite being fourth in attempts. Their 5.2 yards per carry average ranks sixth in the NFL, and is well above the 4.0 threshold that’s a barometer of a solid run game. That doesn’t mean the Bears will be content to leave the run game as is.

“We're going to go with the hot hand,” said Eberflus when asked about the team’s running back rotation moving forward. “Who's ever hot right there, we're going to stay with him and go from there.”

A hot hand approach signifies a slight change. Previously the Bears had deployed a steady rotation between David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. The Bears would give Montgomery two or three series in a row, then use Herbert for one series to give Montgomery a breather. After six games, however, it’s Herbert’s 6.4 YPC average that’s outpaced Montgomery’s 4.0 rate. On Tuesday, Eberflus said he didn’t know why there was nearly a 2.5 yard disparity between the two backs, but it’s impossible for the team not to have noticed. This doesn’t mean Montgomery’s days as a bellcow are done, either. He’s still an incredibly talented back, and is certain to be the “hot hand” at points this season. Montgomery still holds the edge in pass protection, too. But if Herbert gets in a groove on any particular week, don’t be surprised if his carry count rises, and Montgomery spends a couple of series in a row on the sidelines.

