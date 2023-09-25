Matt Eberflus: Bears need to take a hard look at everything

The Bears had an eventful week leading up to Sunday's game in Kansas City.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned for murky reasons, comments from quarterback Justin Fields created a stir and more than $100,000 of equipment was stolen from Soldier Field. A win would have been a good way to put all of that to rest, but the Bears fell down 41-0 before ultimately losing to the Chiefs 41-10 to fall to 0-3 on the season.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stressed the need to remain "tight in our locker room" in the face of outside noise and answered what he and the rest of the coaching staff need to do to push things in a better direction.

"I would just say that everybody's got to take a hard look at what they're doing, in terms of the schemes we're running, what we’re doing," Eberflus said. "We're charged with putting our players in the best position to execute, and that's what the coach does. And develop the players at the same time. We just got to do a better job. It's also on the players because it is a partnership, both of us together. The execution, the product on the field is always player and coach."

One silver lining for the Bears is that they will be facing another team in dire straits in Week Four. The 0-3 Broncos lost 70-20 to the Dolphins on Sunday, so one team is going to be able to feel like they got back on track when the final whistle blows at Soldier Field next weekend.