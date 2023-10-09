How Matt Eberflus, Bears could benefit from adding senior defensive analyst to staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is looking for defensive staff help, but don't expect that person to take gameday duties off his plate.

Eberflus took over defensive play-calling in Week 2 amid the absence and eventual resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Eberflus and the Bears are looking to add an experienced member to their defensive staff, but that person will serve as an analyst to scout ahead, not take over defensive coordinator duties.

"Relative to the position on defense that we're looking at right now, and that position really for me is more of an analyst, more of a senior defensive analyst that would do advanced work for us for the upcoming opponent," Eberflus said Monday at Halas Hall. "It would give us certainly ideas and things, how to attack that upcoming opponent. Just to get another set of eyes for advancing for us in that. Again, I don't have names. I don't have a timetable for that right now at this time. But that will be coming shortly. And we're looking forward to adding that — if we choose to do that."

Eberflus said the Bears are open to having the analyst either be in the building or work remotely. Eberflus said he has received "positive" feedback about the position and is "looking at a few guys" for the role.

"I think it's important to get the right guy," Eberflus said. "But certainly experience helps when you're looking at that position. Certainly somebody that's been in the league a while, or has been in the league I think that’s important that way but also knows your defense a little bit too."

While Eberflus wants someone familiar with his scheme, he also understands the value of bringing in someone with a different defensive viewpoint.

"I think you try to find a guy that has both," Eberflus said when asked about philosophical preference for the assistant. "Because he has to have some similarities because he knows the scheme but also has different experiences to think outside the box, which brings new fresh perspective in. So I think both things are always good. "

Eberflus didn't divulge any names, but he did say that his mentor and longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli is happily retired.

While Eberflus plans to call plays for the rest of the season, having someone prep for the week ahead would allow him and the rest of the defensive staff to get a head start as he juggles head coach and defensive coordinator duties.

Eberflus prefers to be a CEO head coach who delegates to his assistants. Williams' resignation has forced him to alter that approach. The Bears coach doesn't mind the extra load. He has called plays for 12 years. But he'd appreciate a season set of eyes to help him prepare for what's on deck.

That extra pair of hands could be arriving shortly and should prove beneficial on Sundays ... if the Bears find the guy the right guy for the job.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.