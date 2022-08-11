Matt Eberflus: Ask Roquan Smith why he’s not practicing after he was cleared

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did not sound happy with linebacker Roquan Smith today.

Smith has been cleared from the physically unable to perform list and is healthy enough to practice, but he’s sitting out as he seeks a trade to a team that will give him a lucrative contract extension. Eberflus encouraged reporters today to ask Smith why he’s choosing not to practice.

“Roquan Smith came off PUP. He was cleared by our medical staff as healthy. And he did not practice. And the reason why for that is, you’ll have to ask him. We expect all of our healthy players to practice, and that was his decision, and like I said you’ll have to ask him. I have not talked to him about it so I have no further comment on that situation,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus made those comments unprompted at the start of his press conference today, before taking any questions from reporters. Asked if Smith will face discipline for refusing to practice, Eberflus said that’s not up to him.

“That discipline comes from the front office,” Eberflus said.

What’s clear is that Smith and the team are not on the same page. How much longer he’ll be on the team is unclear.

